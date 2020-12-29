Decisions on reopening of retail expected in January

The government will decide in January whether to partially reopen the retail sector following consultations with the expert committee advising on the coronavirus, according to ministers on Tuesday.

Speaking to Skai radio station, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the talks with the experts will be held “next week.”

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told broadcaster Skai that if epidemiological indicators continue to drop, there could be an easing of some restrictions, but he didn’t specify if this would happen as of January 8, when the current lockdown is expected to expire.