Avramopoulos testifies over Novartis case

Former conservative minister and European commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday testified before an Athens prosecutor as part of an investigation into the judicial handling of the Novartis bribery probe.

Avramopoulos was one of ten political figures to be implicated in an alleged kickbacks scheme on the basis of testimonies by three protected witnesses. He had denounced the claims as false and politically motivated.

“The conspiracy has collapsed,” Avramopoulos said on Tuesday after his three-hour testimony.

“Justice has taken over. All that remains is for the moral and actual instigators to be revealed. And of course the hoods being removed from the false witnesses,” he said.

