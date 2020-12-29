Coronavirus: 1,047 new cases, 58 deaths

Greek health authorities confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 136,976.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 58 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,730.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 458, while a total of 877patients have left ICU.



EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,775,021 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 540,529 rapid antigen tests.