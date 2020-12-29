NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: 1,047 new cases, 58 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greek health authorities confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 136,976.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 58 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,730.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 458, while a total of 877patients have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,775,021 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 540,529 rapid antigen tests.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.