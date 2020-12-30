Low-income pensioners to continue receiving free medicine, PM vows

[InTime News]

Hundreds of thousands of low-income pensioners will continue to receive their medicines for free in 2021, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a post on social media on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries of the scheme will be able to fulfill their prescriptions “without any charge or participation,” he said, adding that it was his personal decision to ensure that the free provision of medicines continues next year.

“The state always stands by society. And retirees, especially those having trouble making ends meet, will be the first to receive our care in the new year,” he stressed.