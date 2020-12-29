NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hard lockdown extended for Elefsina, Aspropyrgos

Authorities have extended a hard lockdown on the western Athens municipalities of Elefsina and Aspropyrgos until Wednesday, January 6, at 6 a.m., Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a press briefing on Tuesday, due to their heavy epidemiological burden.

At the same time, officials decided to lift the additional restrictions on the municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, also in western Athens.

Hardalias said that the town of Kozani in northern Greece will also remain under a hard lockdown.

Greek health authorities on Tuesday confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths. The total number of intubated patients stood at 458.

