Panteion pushes back against campus police

The senate of Panteion University is opposing the government’s proposal for the creation of a special campus security force comprised of police officers that will operate under the orders of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

Athens’ Panteion is the first university that has taken a stance on the measures unveiled this month by the government to crack down on chronic lawlessness at the country’s academic institutions.

The permanent presence of law enforcement officials “is not compatible with the pursuit of knowledge,” the senate said. “The presence of police forces within the university creates tensions in the academic community, which operates in a self-governing environment and is the only one that can guarantee freedom of speech and science.”

Rectors want security to remain under the purview of the senate and university authorities.