Random tests encouraged

There has been no let up in the effort by authorities to encourage members of the public to take part in the random testing scheme set up over the holiday season to establish a better understanding of the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2.

“Rapid tests allow us to monitor the rate of positivity in fellow citizens that are asymptomatic,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday, after visiting one of 386 testing spots in western Athens.

The plan is to perform 12,000 rapid tests for novel coronavirus a day, through the testing.gov.gr platform, on a random selection of volunteers.