More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrive in Athens

Workers unload an airplane shipment of boxes containing a total of 83,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, at Athens International Airport, Tuesday. Officials said Greece expects to receive 419,250 doses by the end of January and an additional 333,450 in February. By the end of March, the country will have received a total of 1,255,800 doses. Meanwhile, health authorities Tuesday confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 58 fatalities. In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that the total number of intubated patients stood at 458, while 877 patients have left intensive care. [Reuters]