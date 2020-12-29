School reopening: Gov’t aiming for January 8 or 11 for primary level

The reopening of kindergartens and primary schools on Friday, January 8 or Monday, January 11, followed at a later date by middle and high schools is the most probable scenario for the return of students and teachers to the classroom.



The final decision is expected on Monday.



The issue was discussed by members of the government’s committee of health experts and Education Minister Niki Kerameus Tuesday afternoon.



According to government spokesman Stelios Petsas earlier in the day, the ministry was seeking to reopen all levels of education on January 8, if the epidemiological data allow it.