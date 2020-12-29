Energy certificate required for advertised properties

As of Friday, January 1, listings for properties being put up for sale or rent will need to include their energy classification, according to a circular released on Tuesday by the Environment and Energy Ministry.



This means that an energy certificate must be issued for all properties being put up on the market as of January, so that potential buyers or tenants can compare the energy efficiency of different listings.



In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, the federation of property owners (POMIDA) said that all new constructions as well as buildings under renovation will need to meet a minimum energy efficiency standard.