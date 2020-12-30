The new system considered for the operation of retail commerce amid the second wave of the pandemic provides for shopping by appointment, with consumers allowed to enter a store, see and even try on products of their choice.

This new model, dubbed “click inside” in juxtaposition with the click-and-collect model dubbed “click away” in Greece, could apply next month, though not before January 7.

It may even have to wait further as it is likely the restrictions to retail commerce will continue after that date.

The government is trying to give a solution two main problems: The first is to prevent any queues outside stores, which would be likely if the stores operate at their maximum number of customers allowed inside, and the second is the activation of more sectors such as apparel, furniture and electric appliances.