Vaccination priority: Gov’t officials will wait their turn, spokesperson says

Prompted by allegations of special treatment, the conservative administration on Wednesday said it would suspend a vaccination program for “priority staff critical for the government’s operation.”

According to a list provided by the government, 128 officials were scheduled to receive the coronavirus jab by the end of January. Sixty-six of them had been vaccinated until Tuesday.

Speaking on Parapolitika radio on Wednesday, alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said the remaining officials on the list would be vaccinated along with the general population.

She also criticized celebratory posts by ministers on social media following their vaccination.

Greece started rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend with a “symbolic” inoculation of politicians in what was seen as a bid to build public confidence in the process.

However, the immunization of dozens of senior government officials before most health care workers prompted allegations of special treatment by opposition parties and healthcare personnel.