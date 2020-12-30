Authorities report 942 new infections and 58 deaths

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases fell to 942 on Wednesday from 1,047 on Tuesday, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reaching 137,918.

Of these new cases, 22 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) counted 58 more deaths from Covid-19 bringing the overall number of fatalities to 4,788.

There were 443 intubated patients in intensive care units while 885 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted 2,789,454 PCR tests and 561,111 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.