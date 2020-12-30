Public transport services ending early on Thursday

Public transport in Athens will move at a slower pace on Thursday night due to the New Year's Eve holiday.

More specifically, as announced by transport authorities, the last metro routes will depart as follows: Line 2 from Anthoupolis to Elliniko at 10.43 p.m. and from Elliniko to Anthoupolis at 10.38 p.m; Line 3 from Nikaia to Athens International Airport at 9.31 p.m., from Nikaia to Doukissis Plakentias at 10.41 p.m., from Athens International Airport to Nikaia at 10.02 p.m. and from Doukissis Plakentias to Nikaia at 10.42 p.m.

The last departure of the ISAP electrical rail (Line 1) will depart from Piraeus to Kifissia at 10.20 p.m. and from Kifissia to Piraeus at 10.20 p.m.

The last trains will depart from Syntagma to all Metro terminals (except the airport) at 11 p.m.

As for the tram, the last service from Syntagma to Voula will be at 9.58 p.m. and from Syntagma to Agios Kosmas at 10.34 p.m. From Voula to Syntagma at 9.27 p.m. and from Voula to Agios Alexandros at 11.04 p.m. Buses and trolley buses will end their service in time to be back at their depots by 11 p.m.