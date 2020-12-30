Prosecutor orders probe into claims by Kythera bishop

The Piraeus Prosecutor’s office has ordered an inquiry into comments made by Bishop of Kythera Seraphim, claiming that the vaccine against the novel coronavirus contains “products used in abortions.”

The inquiry seeks to examine whether the statements were in breach of laws regarding misinformation.

Speaking during a service on Sunday, the Bishop said he received the information from Orthodox Christians living in Italy.

“This is terrible, my brothers and the Christians of the West, the Papists, are worried and they addressed their leader, the Pope, and of course he reassured them and said: ‘It is so, but we will accept it for the health of the people.’ But this is a big mistake and he is certainly outside the one and only universal and apostolic church, and we cannot count on his opinion. We Orthodox cannot accept such a thing,” he said.