Lockdown imposed on Kalymnos as infections spike

Greek authorities imposed a full lockdown on the island of Kalymnos island, in the southeast Aegean, starting on New Year's Eve (Thursday), after a jump in SARS-CoV-2 cases.

The measures go into effect at 6 a.m. and last through January 9.

While the number of cases appear low - just 12 - the ratio of the rise last week was very high, compared to the total population, authorities said.

Local residents will be banned from leaving the island for all but health reasons. In addition, they are to observe an evening curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.

Religious ceremonies are banned, and retail stores are shut down.

The Region of North Aegean and the municipality of Kalymnos will see to it that residents have all food and necessary supplies they need, such as medicine, and other emergency needs.