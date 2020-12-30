Single-use plastics phased out in public sector as of Feb. 1

The procurement of single-use plastics will end in the public sector as of February 1, 2021, Natural Environment and Waters Secretary General Constantine Aravossis said on Wednesday, in a memo to all state agencies.

The regulation voted by Parliament in October calls for an end to the procurement of 10 specific types of single-use plastics, in line with EU directives.

According to the Environment and Energy Ministry, the public administration ban "is the first significant step toward ending the use of disposable plastics in Greece, expected to be fully implemented as of July 3, 2021."

The February 1 regulation puts an end to purchase orders by state agencies for plastic cutlery, plates, straws and drink stirrers; styrofoam food and drink containers and their lids; and all materials made of non-biodegradable plastic.

The ministry clarified that the above rule does not apply to plastics of state contracts already in process, i.e. prior to February 1.

[ANA-MPA]