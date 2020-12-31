The reactions of the senates of two large educational institutions – Athens’ Panteion University and the Aristotle in Thessaloniki – to government plans for the creation of a special campus security force did not surprise those who know the endemic university culture.

Either as a result of phobia or because of their ideology, these faculties are rejecting the only realistic proposal that has been made to eliminate delinquency and protect academic freedom in the country’s universities.

The plan must move forward. Everyone will be judged by the results.