Claims of 2.5 bln euros by pensioners to be heard in mid-January

ROULA SALOUROU

Another court and fiscal drama is due to unfold in mid-January, with the Finance Ministry monitoring developments closely.

The Council of State is on January 15 to start hearing the cases of pensioners claiming retroactive dues from slashed holiday bonuses and auxiliary pensions.

A day earlier, a similar process will start at the State Audit Council concerning pensions from the public sector.

These proceedings concern amounts adding up to 2.5 billion euros that have not been disbursed to their recipients, as the government took the CoS’s earlier ruling this year to concern only cuts to main pensions.

