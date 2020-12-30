Olympiakos put 105 past Khimki in Russia to end its three-game losing streak in the Euroleague, while Panathinaikos succumbed to host Red Star in Belgrade.

Facing bottom team Khimki meant Olympiakos had to win this road match on Tuesday, and it did so in style, with a 105-88 score, to score its eighth victory in 16 matches.

After a close first half, the Piraeus team pulled away by upending the Khimki defense, with Kostas Sloukas scoring 25 points, an impressive Sasha Vezenkov adding another 19 and Octavius Ellis in his best game in a red vest to date adding 15 points.

Panathinaikos lost 74-71 at Red Star on Wednesday as it trailed throughout the game until 55 seconds from the end, when it got level at 68-68 thanks to some late triples by captain Ioannis Papapetrou.

However the hosts showed a cool head in free throws when it really mattered and won the game to rise above the Greens that languish on 16th with a 5-11 record.

Papapetrou made 20 points and Nemanja Nedovic added 16, but had 2 in 10 triples.