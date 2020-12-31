Minister sounds alarm as cases spike in 10 regions

Citing the latest data, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias warned that there has been a spike in the number of coronavirus cases reported over the last week in Kalymnos, Kozani, Kilkis, West Attica, Evros, Thassos, Florina, Rodopi, Lesvos and Xanthi.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said it was imperative for the public to observe safety measures as holidays have shown to be conducive to epidemiological spikes.

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases fell to 942 on Wednesday from 1,047 on Tuesday, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reaching 137,918.

Of these new cases, 22 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) counted 58 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing total fatalities to 4,788.

There were 443 intubated patients in intensive care, while 885 have left ICU.