2020 to end with stormy weather and winds

Greece will ring in the New Year with rain and strong winds, as a wet spell sweeps through the country on Thursday, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said in its last weather forecast for 2020.

Storms are expected mostly in the western and northern parts of the country, as well as in the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, which will gradually move towards the northeast. The rest of Greece will see scattered rain.

Mountainous areas in the northwest could also see some snow, EMY said.

The weather service said southwesterly winds will reach speeds of 6 and locally 7 on the Beaufort scale in the open sea, before weakening in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly in the northwest. In Attica, they will range from 7 to 17 Celsius and in Thessaloniki fro 10 to 15C.