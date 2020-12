Musicians perform from their balconies on Alexandros Svolos Street in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on December 30, 2020. The event, dubbed the “Inter-balcony concert in the neighborhood of Alexandros Svolos,” is an initiative by local residents for the festive season, after public events were banned due to a nationwide lockdown that is currently expected to end in January 7, 2021. [Achileas Chiras/ANA-MPA]