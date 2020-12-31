PM to visit Lesvos on last day of 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Lesvos on the last day of the year, his office said.

Mitsotakis is expected to meet with Cost Guard officials who will brief him "about guarding Greece’s sea borders," and will then visit the temporary migrant camp in Kara Tepe, which was set up after the overcrowded Moria centre nearby burned to the ground earlier this year.

Next will be a visit at the island’s military base, the 98th National Guard Higher Command, and his last stop will be the island’s hospital in the port of Mytilene.

