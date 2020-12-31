Taxi passenger limit suspended for New Years Eve, Jan. 1

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]

There will be no limit to the number of passengers allowed in a taxi for people visiting friends or family on New Year’s Eve and January 1, Greek authorities said.

People who intend to leave the house to attend a festive gathering must send an SMS message to 13033 with the number 6 - as was the case on December 25.

A maximum of nine people from two different families are allowed to attend New Year’s lunch gatherings.

However, the 10 p.m. curfew remains in place and Greek Police (ELAS) has said it has put in place a plan to monitor compliance on main roads on Thursday evening.