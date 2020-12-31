Biden ‘looking forward’ to working with Nicosia

[Reuters]

US President-elect Joe Biden said he looked forward to working with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in a letter sent to thank him for his congratulatory note after winning the US elections in November.

According to government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, Biden said that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were taking over the presidency “at a time of global challenges” such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, “which transcend national borders and require international cooperation.”

He added that he looked forward to working with Anastasiades and the government of Cyprus to address the common challenges facing the two countries and their peoples.