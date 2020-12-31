Greek mission delivers humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Croatia

[ANA-MPA]

A Greek aid mission sent to Croatia in response to the country's devastating earthquake arrived on Wednesday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The aid package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sheets, heaters and other essential items for the people left homeless by the quake.

The tremor claimed seven lives and has caused extensive damage, according to news reports.

The Greek mission was the first among EU member-states to reach Zagreb, following Croatia's request for aid via the European Civil Protection Mechanism.