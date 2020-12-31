PM thanks coast guard, navy, police for their efforts in guarding Greek borders

[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's office]

Visiting the mooring facilities of the Hellenic Coast Guard on the island of Lesvos on New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his gratitude to the men and women of the Coast Guard, the Hellenic Navy and the Hellenic Police for their efforts in guarding the country's sea borders.

Arriving on the island on Thursday, the prime minister boarded coast guard vessels docked in Mytilene's port with Coast Guard chief Vice Admiral Theodoros Kliaris, contacted crews on the radio and visited one of the police force's mobile sea border surveillance stations, emphasising the symbolic nature of his visit.

"I spoke with the Coast Guard chief, Mr. Kliaris, and told him that I want to be here in Mytilene in person before the New Year arrives to say a big thank you. You should know that you not only have our appreciation but also our active support," he said.

The prime minister promised more resources and personnel to assist their job and highlighted the Comprehensive National Surveillance System that will provide Greece with a complete picture of what is happening on its maritime borders at all times and on all days, enabling a rapid response.

"In 2020 we guarded our borders in Evros, we guarded our borders at sea...and this is reflected in the numbers, with the arrivals of illegal migrants reduced more than 80 pct in 2020 and our islands essentially decongested after the great problem they faced a year ago," he said.

[ANA-MPA]