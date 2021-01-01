Plans to reactivate bus lanes

Transport authorities intend to reactivate designated lanes for buses and trolley buses in Athens and Piraeus, whose purpose has waned in recent years due to lack of policing.

The capital’s urban transport organization (OASA) plans to call an international 490-thousand-euro tender for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras along the 52.3 kilometer network to improve monitoring.

Bus lanes have been shown to increase the average travel speed from 8 km per hour to 17 km/hour. As a result, experts say, they boost frequency, ridership and reliability.

Bus corridors also boost social and environmental sustainability as each bus takes up to 50 cars off the road.

