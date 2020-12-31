Police to follow same plan as Christmas to enforce restrictions on New Year's Eve

The plan that will be followed to ensure strict adherence with Covid restrictions on New Year's Eve and January 1 was examined in a virtual meeting of top cabinet ministers and government officials on Thursday.

According to a government announcement, the plan will be similar to that adopted at Christmas, especially during the hours ahead of midnight when the nationwide curfew comes into force.

Ministers said that police will be deployed in the streets and inspections will take place to prevent violations of social distancing and other rules.

The meeting also discussed the issue of citizens leaving the country for the holiday season using various excuses and decided to boost checks at the country's entry points.

Participants in the meeting included Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Lefteris Economou, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Hellenic Police Chief Michalis Karamalakis, the head of the National Transparency Authority Angelos Binis and other officials.