ATHEX: Year’s losses contained at 11.75%

The bourse year ended on Thursday with a short and quiet session that saw most stocks post some gains and the benchmark closing virtually unchanged, while turnover was the lowest of the last 37 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 808.99 points, shedding just 0.01% from Wednesday’s 809.08 points. On a weekly basis it grew 2.73%, while December recorded a rise 9.78%; last month and November managed to contain last year’s losses to just 11.75%. The market’s capitalization loss in 2020 came to 7.7 billion euros.

On Thursday the large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.09% to close at 1,934.64 points, though mid-caps advanced 1.27%. The banks index edged up 0.03%.

In total 74 stocks boasted gains, 35 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €36.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €58.7 million, but this was expected not only because it was just before a long weekend but also because it was a session that ended two hours earlier as on every New Year’s Eve.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.96% to close at 56.62 points.