In New Year’s message, PM urges public to have confidence in vaccine

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has delivered a video message to Greeks marking the end of 2020, urging the public to remain vigilant and not let their guards down despite a vaccine now available in limited supply.

“It is time to maturely cross the bridge between the end of the war against the coronavirus and the start of the battle for progress – but this is a bridge with underlying traps, and we must cross it slowly and surely,” he said.

Mitsotakis also urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as the doses become available to them.

“The vaccine against Covid-19 is the New Year's gift of 2021, and our gift in return should be to accept it fully, as self-protection and solidarity toward our dear ones,” he said.

