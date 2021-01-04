The new year will be one of big wagers for this country. Greece has the opportunity to get back on its feet and take advantage of significant European Union resources that will put it on the path to fair, sustainable growth.

We expect the government to proceed with a series of reforms, but also to sever the umbilical cord that sometimes holds it back –he old party habits. The prime minister has received a strong mandate that was the product of a mature choice. Once the handling of various crises is complete, the government must begin the process of rebuilding, on solid foundations.

As for the opposition, it must invest in renewal and a responsible attitude, rather than in disaster.

Greece also celebrates 200 years as a modern nation this year. It's an opportunity to reflect on where we are going and to set ambitious goals. These cannot just be about survival; we deserve much more.