Fresh restrictions affect churches too

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (front, center), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) and other officials of the country’s political, religious and military leadership attended a special service for the New Year at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, on Friday. Under the new lockdown measures, churches will not open as originally planned for the Greek Orthodox holiday of the Epiphany on Wednesday and priests will not be able to conduct the customary blessing of the waters. Churches had originally been allowed to open on key dates during the holidays, including on Epiphany, with limits on the size of the congregation. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Greek Presidency/Intime News]