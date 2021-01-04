Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is preparing a cabinet reshuffle that will help accelerate reforms once the worst of the pandemic is over.

Despite the fact that the government will reach the mid-point of its four-year term in July, there is little information as to how extensive the reshuffle will be.

Kathimerini understands that, whatever its scope, it will feature new blood from the ruling New Democracy party’s parliamentary group at the expense of technocrats. There will be no infusion from the reformist center left that has so far supported Mitsotakis, as the preferred alternative to the leftists of the formerly governing SYRIZA party.

Although speculation in the media is rampant, most changes are expected to take place at the deputy minister level. But there could be some surprising moves concerning top ministers, with some moving sideways to new posts or shunted off altogether.