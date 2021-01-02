NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Authorities report 262 new infections, 40 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities reached 262 on Saturday, pushing the total number to 139,709.

Of these new cases, 22 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed 40 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,921. The total number of intubated patients was 431 (median age was 67), while 896 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted 2,820,861 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 595,064 rapid antigen tests.

