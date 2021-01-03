Holy Synod to meet Monday

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church has decided to convene the Holy Synod Monday after the government forced churches to close for a week, starting Sunday.

The closure means that the Epiphany, which commemorates Jesus' baptism, will not be celebrated this January 6 and priests will not conduct the customary blessing of the waters.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Monday by teleconference.

The government tightened lockdown measures for a week in order to prevent the further spreading of the coronavirus and to ensure that schools will open on January 11. Churches can conduct services only in private, without the attendance of the faithful.

Ieronymos said the Church had adhered to all prober hygienic measures during the Christmas celebrations.