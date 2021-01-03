New, highly infectious coronavirus strain arrives from UK
Online
A new, mutated version of the coronavirus has appeared in Greece, carried by six arrivals from the UK, according to radio station Skai.
The carriers were five Greek and one UK citizens who arrived in Greece during Christmas week.
The new coronavirus mutation has shown high transmission rates in the United Kingdom.
All six are being guarded at a designated quarantine hotel, according to the radio station's sources. There were no other infections among their fellow travelers.