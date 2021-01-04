More hospitals supplied with Covid vaccines

[InTime News]

Dozens more hospitals in different parts of the country were receiving batches of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, with the aim of increasing the country’s immunization capacity to around 5,000 jabs a day.

The 42 hospitals receiving the jabs on Monday come on top of 18 that have been administering vaccinations since the start of the campaign that began after the Christmas holidays, while the plan is for an additional 55 mainland hospitals to join the program by January 8 and 19 island hospitals by January 12.

Military hospitals are also joining the list gradually, while private healthcare facilities also started vaccinating their medical staff on Monday.

Health workers are first in line for the vaccines, followed by people who work in care homes, shelters and other state-run accommodation facilities, then individuals with chronic illnesses that make them particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, the elderly, etc.

The government aims to ensure that more than 100,000 people have been immunized against Covid-19 by January 20.