US Homeland Security secretary in Cyprus for two-day visit

US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf was expected for a two-day visit in Cyprus starting on Monday, before heading off to Bahrain and Qatar for talks with regional counterparts on bolstering security cooperation and information sharing.



In Cyprus, Secretary Wolf and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will on Monday afternoon attend the groundbreaking ceremony, in Larnaca, for the premises of the regional Cyprus Center for Land, Open Seas and Port Security (CYCLOPS), which is the result of a Cyprus-US bilateral cooperation program.



On Tuesday, Christodoulides will receive Wolf at the ministry for one-to-one talks, followed by consultations with official delegations, with the aim of reviewing Cyprus-US bilateral cooperation.



According to Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry, the issues discussed will also include the next steps for Cyprus’ induction into the US Visa Waiver Program. The two officials are also expected to sign a Declaration of Intent between the governments for cooperation in the field of border security.