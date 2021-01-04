Surprise package Lavrio added an even more important scalp to that of AEK, as on Sunday it defeated champion Panathinaikos at home.

Just like AEK a week earlier, the Greens had their unbeaten record shattered at Lavrio, with a 92-82 score, paying for their complacency as they had enjoyed a comfortable lead in the first half.

That was the second domestic defeat for Panathinaikos this season, after the loss to Peristeri in the Super Cup, while it languishes near the bottom of the Euroleague table, in the first season without Dimitris Giannakopoulos at the club’s helm.

It further was the sixth straight win for Lavrio, that has also beaten leader Peristeri away. On Sunday Peristeri saw off PAOK 76-67 and is alone at the top of the table with 16 points, but having played more games.

Lavrio and Panathinaikos are on 15 points, the same as AEK and Iraklis. AEK defeated visiting Kolossos Rhodes 89-72 and Iraklis came back from 14 points down to edge out Larissa 73-69 in Thessaloniki.

In other games, Promitheas confirmed it is on the rise returning from Agrinio with an 88-82 win against Harilaos Trikoupis Messolonghi, and Ionikos started 2021 with victory over Aris (68-64) at home.