Cabinet reshuffle sees few changes in top posts, new deputies

Newly appointed Greek government spokesman Christos Tarantilis announced the makeup of the government on Monday, following a reshuffle by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that saw most key ministers stay put.

Among the key changes made on Monday were the transfer of Kostis Hadzidakis from the Energy and Environment Ministry to the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, replacing Yiannis Vroutsis. His post as energy minister will be filled by MP Kostas Skrekas.

Makis Voridis was given the Interior Ministry portfolio, with government spokesman Stelios Petsas becoming his deputy, while MP Spilios Livanos takes over from Voridis at the Agriculture Ministry.

Ministers of Finance Christos Staikouras, Investments and Development Adonis Georgiadis, Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Citizens’ Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis, Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Tourism Haris Theoharis, Health Vassilis Kikilias, Culture Lina Mendoni, Justice Kostas Tsiaras, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Infrastructure Kostas A. Karamanlis, Shipping Yiannis Plakiotakis and Migration Notis Mitarakis are staying put.

The Tourism Ministry has also been bolstered with two new specialized departments, where Sophia Zacharaki will be responsible for tourism education and specialized forms of tourism, and LGBTQ activist and former centrist To Potami member Nicholas Yatromanolakis oversees issues of “modern culture.”

In another development, Panteion University associate professor and New Democracy MP Angelos Syrigos has been put in charge of tertiary education policy at the Education Ministry, which remains under Niki Kerameus.

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday.