Authorities report 427 new infections, 54 deaths

The number of reported new coronavirus infections rose to 427 in Greece on Monday from 390 on Sunday, according to data published by health authorities.

This brought the total number to 140,526.

Of the new cases, just nine were detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Overall fatalities from the pandemic rose to 5,011, after 54 Covid-19 deaths were added to the data.

The number of intubated patients was 407 (median age was 68), while 902 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,828,461 PCR tests and 604,250 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.