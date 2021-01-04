KINAL: ‘Inconceivable’ for Church to be seeking lockdown exceptions

It is “inconceivaable” for the Greek Orthodox Church to be demanding an exemption from the nationwide lockdown to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany on January 6, opposition Movement for Change (KINAL) said in a statement on Monday.

KINAL’s statement came after the Holy Synod, the governing body of the Greek Church, told priests to open churches and allow worshippers during the services on Wednesday.

“It is inconceivable that when citizens are forced into a hard lockdown, the Holy Synod asks for exceptions, endangering public health,” KINAL said.

“That is where the government’s concessions and submission and the absence of a plan for a safe reopening lead to.”