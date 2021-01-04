NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Experts proposing the reopening of kindergartens, elementary schools

The committee of experts advising the government on the coronavirus has proposed reopening kindergartens and elementary schools on January 11, when the current seven-day strict lockdown expires.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Monday afternoon.

According to information, the committee will discuss whether to allow the reopening of the higher levels of education a week later, after examining the epidemiological data. 

