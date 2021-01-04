Extra restrictions for small town in central Greece due to virus

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced Monday additional restrictions for the small town of Sperchiada in the region of Fthiotida, central Greece, after health authorities detected an increased number of coronavirus cases.

The measures will apply for 10 days, from January 5 to 6 a.m. on January 14.

According to the decision, residents of Sperchiada will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be banned.

Residents will have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.

Health authorities will reevaluate the viral load at the end of the lockdown.