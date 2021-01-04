ATHEX: Bourse hits highest level in 11 months

The Greek bourse hit the ground running on the first trading day of 2021 on Monday, with prices growing as the session progressed and the closing auctions taking the benchmark above 820 points for the first time in almost 11 months. This time it was mainly energy stocks and other non-bank blue chips that led the index higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 822.22 points, adding 1.64% to Thursday’s 808.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.57% to close at 1,965 points.

The banks index improved 1.35%, as Eurobank jumped 4.91% and National climbed 0.49%, while Piraeus dropped 4.54% and Alpha slipped 0.04%.

Titan Cement earned 4.80%, Hellenic Petroleum fetched 4.26%, Mytilineos increased 4.12%, Lamda Development grew 3.38%, Athens Water collected 3.35% and Hellenic Exchanges rose 3.21%, while Ellaktor parted with 2.49%.

In total 77 stocks secured gains, 35 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 75.4 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €36.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.25% to close at 57.33 points.