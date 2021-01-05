Greece rolls out vaccine to care homes

Health workers started vaccinating elderly care home residents against the novel coronavirus on Monday in the next phase of Greece’s inoculation campaign launched 10 days ago. "The applause and the smiles of elderly people at the nursing home were among the most beautiful moments that filled us with optimism and courage in this difficult struggle," said Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, president of the National Public Organization Health (EODY), as he left the unit in the northern Athens suburb of Melissia. Officials say the aim is to immunize around 100,000 healthcare workers and care home residents by January 20. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP]