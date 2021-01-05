Concern over virus load in Attica

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry and the Hellenic Police (ELAS) are concerned over the development of the pandemic in the region of Attica, as well as a defiant decision by the Orthodox Church to open churches to the faithful Wednesday, despite a government ban.

Ten municipalities, including Perama, Keratsini and Drapetsona, are now under code orange – one level below the highest coronavirus alert level – as health authorities have recorded an increase in infections over the last 24 hours.

These municipalities do not include those of Western Attica (Aspropyrgos, Elefsina, Mandra) that have been in full lockdown since mid-December.

ELAS is planning to boost compliance checks in these areas, as it did in Western Attica.

“We have to see what is wrong in each of these areas and adjust our planning,” a senior official at the Ministry of Civil Protection told Kathimerini.

The same official clarified that the increase in the number of new cases in specific municipalities of southeastern Attica is linked to nursing homes.

Police officers have intensified checks in Aspropyrgos and Elefsina, as well as neighborhoods such as Menidi, Zefyri, Ilion and Petroupoli since Sunday.