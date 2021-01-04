Olympiakos has opened a six-point gap at the top of the Super League table after beating AEK 3-0 in Sunday’s derby and Aris suffered an unexpected 2-0 reverse at Lamia on Monday.

Two strikes by Youssef El Arabi and a penalty kick by Mathieu Valbuena gave Olympiakos an emphatic 3-0 victory over rival AEK at the Georgios Karaiskakis, making the Reds the clear favorites for a second consecutive league title.

AEK had Manolo Jimenez start his fourth spell on its bench, but showed little in this game to rival its host.

With 13 games played Olympiakos has reached 35 points, six more than Aris that went down at bottom team Lamia to a brace by Georgian striker Bachana Arabuli. This coach Michalis Grigoriou’s maiden game on the Lamia bench.

Third-placed PAOK also dropped points but salvaged a 1-1 draw via a last-minute penalty kick by Adelino Vieirinha, after Dimitris Pinakas had given host Larissa the lead. Pinakas has now scored against Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and PAOK so far this season.

PAOK has 28 points and AEK is on 24, while Panathinaikos and Volos are joint fifth on 19, after the Greens shared a goalless draw with Asteras Tripolis on Sunday and Volos beat Atromitos 1-0 on Monday.

Elsewhere on Sunday Apollon Smyrnis made it three road wins in a row downing PAS Giannina 3-1 and Panetolikos came from behind to defeat OFI 2-1 at home.